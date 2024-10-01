Military units will be able to mobilize volunteers without the participation of the territorial recruit centers

The government allowed the military units to mobilize volunteers directly without the participation of territorial recruit centers (TRCs).

The relevant resolution was adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

Now conscripts and volunteer reservists will be able to choose a military unit for service without applying to the TRC. This should improve the quality of recruiting.

Commanders of military units are empowered directly:

issue a referral to the military medical commission to determine fitness for service;

⁠fill combat units with volunteers who wish to serve under the draft during mobilization.

"For every Ukrainian man and woman, this is a chance to find their place in the ranks of the defenders, where their abilities will bring the greatest benefit," added the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

The list of military units whose commanders will be able to call for volunteers will be determined by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

