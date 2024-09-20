6 500 volunteers join the Defense Forces every month

An average of 6 500 volunteers join the Defense Forces of Ukraine through recruiting centers every month.

This was stated by the authorized representative of the Ministry of Defense Oleksiy Bezhevets, the press service of the department reports.

In total, more than 10 000 vacancies are available for citizens, including cooks, repairmen, lawyers, UAV operators, doctors and others.

You can be recruited to all the Defense Forces, including the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the Security Service, and the State Border Guard Service.

"Subpoenas will not be distributed in and around the recruiting center — this is expressly prohibited by regulatory documents," the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

To date, more than 17 000 citizens across Ukraine have applied to the network of recruiting centers. All of them received expert advice from specially trained civilian recruiters.