OLX became the fourth partner of the Ministry of Defense in the recruiting project

OLX.ua (Emarket Ukraine LLC), one of the most visited sites in Ukraine, will start posting vacancies for the Armed Forces. The company became the fourth partner of the Ministry of Defense in the recruiting project.

More than a thousand positions in the Defense Forces have already been posted on partner Internet sites of the Ministry of Defense, tens of thousands of reviews have been received, the ministry claims.

"We at OLX Robot support this initiative. After all, in addition to military vacancies, the Armed Forces need cooks, drivers, locksmiths, etc. This is a great opportunity to staff divisions not according to the principle of distribution, but purely according to the specialty," the companyʼs director Kateryna Onishchenko explained OLX.uaʼs position.