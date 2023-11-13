The Ministry of Defense is launching a recruitment project for the Armed Forces from Lobby X

The Ministry of Defense is launching a recruitment project for the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the participation of the Lobby X agency.

According to the agencyʼs press service, the corresponding contract was signed by Deputy Minister of Defense Nataliya Kalmykova and the head of Lobby X, Vladyslav Grezev.

In the near future, agreements will be signed with recruiting companies that will select personnel for the army. The Ministry of Defense is already negotiating with a number of other participants in the employment market. The details and mechanism of the work of the project have not yet been disclosed, but it is indicated that the recruiters will perform work in the interests of the army for free. Potential participants of the project are encouraged to contact [email protected].

"The army needs people of various professions — from grenade launchers and mortars to programmers and cooks. Cooperation with the Ministry of Defense will allow us to scale up the work we have been doing," Grezev said.