Recruiting in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense signed an agreement with “Work.ua”

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine expanded the recruitment project for the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and signed a cooperation agreement with the "Work.ua" company.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Information about open positions in the army, salaries and working conditions will appear on the job search site.

"Today, the Armed Forces need a lot of specialists with civilian specialties. These are drivers, and locksmiths, and gas welders, and builders. We want to give the units the opportunity to recruit professional military personnel who have relevant experience in civilian life," noted CEO of the "Work.ua" Artur Mikhno.

Potential recruitment participants are encouraged to contact [email protected].