Recruiting in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense signed an agreement with “Work.ua”

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine expanded the recruitment project for the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and signed a cooperation agreement with the "Work.ua" company.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
Information about open positions in the army, salaries and working conditions will appear on the job search site.
"Today, the Armed Forces need a lot of specialists with civilian specialties. These are drivers, and locksmiths, and gas welders, and builders. We want to give the units the opportunity to recruit professional military personnel who have relevant experience in civilian life," noted CEO of the "Work.ua" Artur Mikhno.
Potential recruitment participants are encouraged to contact [email protected].
- On November 13, 2023, the Ministry of Defense launched a project on recruiting for the Armed Forces. The first company with which a contract was signed was the Lobby X agency.
- Lobby X launched a separate website with vacancies in the Armed Forces in the summer of 2023. There are many positions there, in particular in IT specialties.
- There has been almost no large-scale recruiting campaign in the Armed Forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Brigades, as a rule, conduct them on their own. In particular, very media brigades "Azov" and 3 separate assault brigade.