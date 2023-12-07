Recruiting in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense signed an agreement with “robota.ua”

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine expanded the project on recruiting to the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and signed a cooperation agreement with robota.ua. This is already the third such agreement — earlier agreements were signed with "Lobby X" and "Work.ua".
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.
On the website of the special project, you can independently choose a unit and a position by responding to a vacancy that corresponds to the professional experience of the recruit. In recent weeks, the number of vacancies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on job search platforms and feedback on them has increased significantly.
- There has been almost no large-scale recruiting campaign in the Armed Forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Brigades usually conduct them on their own. In particular, very media brigades "Azov" and 3 separate assault brigade. However, in November 2023, the Ministry of Defense started a project on recruiting for the Armed Forces. The first company with which a contract was signed was the “Lobby X” agency.