Recruiting in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense signed an agreement with “robota.ua”

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine expanded the project on recruiting to the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and signed a cooperation agreement with robota.ua. This is already the third such agreement — earlier agreements were signed with "Lobby X" and "Work.ua".

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

On the website of the special project, you can independently choose a unit and a position by responding to a vacancy that corresponds to the professional experience of the recruit. In recent weeks, the number of vacancies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on job search platforms and feedback on them has increased significantly.