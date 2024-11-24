For the first time, SBU showed the wreckage of a new ballistic missile that the Russian Federation used to hit Dnipro

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) showed journalists the wreckage of a new ballistic missile that the Russians used to hit Dnipro on November 21.

The Associated Press writes about it.

Journalists were shown the wreckage before being taken away by law enforcement officers for examination and research.

What preceded

On the morning of November 21, the Russians attacked Dnipro. A rehabilitation center for people with disabilities, a boiler house, an enterprise and private houses were destroyed. Two people are injured.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russians hit the city with an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), as well as an Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missile and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles. The Air Force believes that the ICBM was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, the Air Force did not provide any other details.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the strike on Dnipro and stated that all the characteristics — speed, altitude — of an intercontinental ballistic missile. However, the examination is still ongoing.

The US Ministry of Defense confirmed that Russia hit Ukraine with an experimental medium-range ballistic missile, which was created on the basis of the RS-26 "Rubizh" intercontinental ballistic missile.

Meanwhile, in an address to the Russians, Putin said that the Russian Federation struck Dnipro with an alleged "newest medium-range system" called "Oreshnik", namely a ballistic missile with non-nuclear hypersonic equipment.

GUR believes that it could be a missile from the "Kedr" complex. The flight time of the Russian ballistic missile from the “Kedr” missile complex was 15 minutes. It was launched from the Astrakhan region.

The missile had six combat units, each of which is equipped with six submunitions. The speed on the final part of the trajectory exceeded Mach 11, i.e. 13.585 kmph.

