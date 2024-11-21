The Pentagon confirmed that the Russian Federation hit Ukraine with an “experimental missile”

Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh confirmed that Russia struck Ukraine with an experimental medium-range ballistic missile.

She said this at the briefing.

And she added that this experimental missile was created on the basis of the Russian model of the intercontinental ballistic missile RS-26 "Rubezh". The stated characteristics of the RS-26 "Rubezh" are a maximum flight range of 6 000 km.

Also, the US Defense Ministry said that they were warned about the launch of this missile "through the channels of reducing the risk of nuclear conflicts".

At the same time, the United States believes that Russia probably has only "a handful of these experimental missiles," an American official told CNN on condition of anonymity.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, this year Russia has taken two steps towards escalation: the first step is to involve North Korea in the war, and the second is to strike Dnipro with a new ballistic missile. Zelensky said that the world must react to this, but now "there is no strong reaction from the world".

Meanwhile, in an address to the Russians, Putin said that the Russian Federation struck Dnipro with an alleged "newest medium-range system" called "Oreshnik", namely a ballistic missile with non-nuclear hypersonic equipment.

What preceded

On the morning of November 21, the Russians attacked Dnipro. A rehabilitation center for people with disabilities, a boiler house, an enterprise and private houses were destroyed. Two people are injured.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russians hit the city with an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), as well as an Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missile and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles. The Air Force believes that the ICBM was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, the Air Force did not provide any other details.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the strike on Dnipro and stated that all the characteristics — speed, altitude — of an intercontinental ballistic missile. However, the examination is still ongoing.

