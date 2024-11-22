WhatsApp will convert voice messages to text

Messenger WhatsApp announces a new feature — converting voice messages to text. Voice transcripts can be made on all devices.
This was reported on the WhatsApp blog.
To use the function and enable or disable transcripts and choose the language for them, you need to go to the menu "Settings" — "Conversations" — "Voice message transcripts".
To transcribe a voice message, tap and hold the message, then tap transcribe.
The Transcripts feature will be available worldwide in the coming weeks. Languages will be added gradually.
- WhatsApp is a popular messaging, voice calling, and video messaging app owned by Meta. It is available for smartphones and computers.
- A year ago, WhatsApp launched a voice chat feature in groups with many members. Also, there you can simultaneously run two accounts on one phone, create channels, send photos and videos in HD format, show the screen during a video call, send video messages in a circle and automatically block calls from unknown numbers.
