WhatsApp will convert voice messages to text

Messenger WhatsApp announces a new feature — converting voice messages to text. Voice transcripts can be made on all devices.

This was reported on the WhatsApp blog.

To use the function and enable or disable transcripts and choose the language for them, you need to go to the menu "Settings" — "Conversations" — "Voice message transcripts".

To transcribe a voice message, tap and hold the message, then tap transcribe.

WhatsApp

The Transcripts feature will be available worldwide in the coming weeks. Languages will be added gradually.

