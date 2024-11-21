Hungary will deploy an air defense system on the border with Ukraine

Hungary will deploy an air defense system in the northeast of the country, near the border with Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Hungary Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, Reuters reports.

Szalay-Bobrovniczky noted that now the threats of escalation of the Ukrainian-Russian war are "greater than ever". He explained this by the fact that Ukraine received permission to strike deep into Russia with American weapons, and Russia allegedly changed its nuclear doctrine because of this.

"We still trust that there will be peace as soon as possible, through diplomacy instead of a military solution," the Hungarian Defense Minister said.

What preceded

Ukraine has long asked its allies to allow their weapons to be used for long-range strikes deep into Russia. For such purposes, Ukraineʼs arsenal includes, in particular, American ATACMS surface-to-surface long-range missiles and British Storm Shadow long-range missiles.

On November 17, the NYT newspaper reported on the permission to beat ATACMS on the territory of Russia. She wrote that this is Joe Bidenʼs response to Russiaʼs decision to send North Korean troops into battle. The publication Axios writes that long-range ATACMS were allowed to strike only in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The High Representative of the EU for foreign policy Josep Borrell confirmed that the USA allowed Ukraine to strike on Russian territory to a depth of up to 300 kilometers.

And on November 19, the US Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere Brian Nichols confirmed the information about the permission to strike. On the same day, the leader of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin approved the updated nuclear doctrine of Russia — it considers even the mass launch of drones as a reason for an attack.

Western media wrote that on November 19, the thousandth day of the full-scale war, Ukraine first used American long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russia — at a warehouse with ammunition in the Bryansk region.

