MP Yevhen Shevchenko was sent to custody — he is suspected of treason

MP Yevhen Shevchenko was sent to custody without the right to bail. He is suspected of treason — for this he faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

SBI exposed Shevchenko for spreading information that the Ukrainian authorities allegedly brought the country to a complete collapse, loss of territories and people. He spoke about the incorrectness and impracticality of the current external and internal political course of Ukraine, and also publicly called for changes in the territory and state borders of Ukraine.

The investigation established that Shevchenko traveled to Belarus in September 2020, when protests continued there, and met with self-proclaimed president Oleksandr Lukashenko. The deputy and his close relatives conducted active business with representatives of Belarus — buying goods there at discounted prices, they brought them to Ukraine through another European country and sold them at a much higher price.

Shevchenko also tried to discredit Western partners and European values. In particular, he said that the West interferes not only in the internal affairs of Ukraine and caused a war in the country, but also tries to undermine stability in Georgia and Moldova.

