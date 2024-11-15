Norway will finance the production of Ukrainian weapons

Norway will join the "Danish format" of support — direct financing of arms and equipment production in Ukraine. The amount of the aid is not disclosed.

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov agreed on this with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Har Støre and Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram during a visit to Oslo.

Financing production directly in Ukraine will allow faster production and delivery of weapons for the Defense Forces.

Also at the meeting, government officials discussed a new format of cooperation — the "Norwegian model" of investing in Ukrainian defense technology companies. Details have not yet been announced.

Danish support format

In April 2024, Denmark was the first to allocate money for the purchase of weapons for the Armed Forces from Ukrainian manufacturers. The Ministry of Strategy and Industry explained that the Ukrainian defense industry has already accelerated and grown to such an extent that the Ukrainian budget cannot fully load manufacturers with orders.

In July, Denmark financed the production of 18 "Bohdan" artillery units. And already in September they were handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

At the end of September, Denmark announced that it would invest more than $628 million in the Ukrainian defense industry, and already in November, Ukraine concluded agreements with Denmark for €535 million for the purchase of weapons for the Armed Forces.

