In Ukraine, the reservation criteria for mobilization have been updated

The government has updated the criteria for the reservation of workers from mobilization and the criteria by which enterprises are recognized as critical. They will come into effect on December 1.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Prior to that, an audit was conducted in Ukraine of enterprises and organizations that have the status of critical and reserve employees. The results of the audit showed that there are several problematic points that need to be eliminated.

Therefore, regional and branch criticality criteria of enterprises will now be coordinated with the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy.

Mandatory points for the reservation of employees for the private sector will be the salary criterion and the absence of debts to the budget. The accrued average salary at the enterprise and for the booked employee must be at least 2.5 times the minimum salary. This year and next year, the minimum wage in Ukraine is 8 thousand hryvnias.

According to the Prime Minister, this should reduce the risk of abuse — where companies hire a person for a "shady" booking arrangement.

From December 1, all reservations will be made through “Diia”. Every month, enterprises and organizations will be monitored there to ensure that they meet all the criteria.

For those who have a deferral, there will be a transition period to the new conditions until February 28. By this time, all enterprises must renew the reservation of their employees under the new conditions.

As of the end of October 2024, 906 thousand people are booked in Ukraine.

What preceded

On October 10, First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk declared an inspection of enterprises that have the status of critical importance and, accordingly, the right to reservation. It was decided to conduct the audit due to a sharp increase in the number of booked people — it was supposed to last until November 15, 2024.

Since October 20, “Diia” has suspended the booking function from mobilization due to an audit. However, already on October 26, the government partially resumed the reservation of conscripts.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed the cancellation of reservations for enterprises and allowed them to be checked for compliance with the established criteria.

