The Verkhovna Rada adopted the state budget for 2025 in the first reading

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) supported draft State Budget for 2025 No. 12000 in the first reading. 247 MPs voted pro.

MPs Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Iryna Herashchenko informed about it.

So, revenues are expected at the level of 2.7 trillion hryvnias, and budget expenditures at the level of 3.6 trillion hryvnias. The budget deficit was set at the level of 1.5 trillion, which is about 19.4% of the projected GDP.

The priority of the state budget will be the security and defense of Ukraine. Expenditures for this will increase to at least UAH 2.22 trillion (26.3% of GDP). This is UAH 46 billion more than in 2024.

About 420 billion hryvnias will be allocated for social protection, most of which will be allocated to the Pension Fund. Another 214 billion hryvnias will be allocated to health care, and 167 billion hryvnias to education.

Among the priorities is the support of regions and business. The program of humanitarian demining and the "eOselya" program will be continued. The budget also provides funds for soft credit programs and grants for entrepreneurs.

Also, from January 1, 2025, the subsistence minimum for one person per month should remain at the level of 2 920 hryvnias, for those able to work — 3 028 hryvnias, for people who have lost their ability to work — 2 361 hryvnias.

According to the project, the minimum wage next year will be, as before, 8 thousand hryvnias. The average dollar exchange rate was set at UAH 45. It is expected that the average salary will increase to UAH 24 389, and unemployment will decrease to 17.7%. The projected inflation rate is 9.5%. GDP growth by 2.7% is also expected.

