The government allowed cancellation of reservations for businesses

The Cabinet of Ministers made changes to the procedure for identifying critical enterprises and allowed them to be checked for compliance with the established criteria.

This is stated in the relevant government resolution dated October 22.

A new point was added to the procedure for determining enterprises that are critically important for the economy, which provides that the body that made the decision to grant critical status can verify their compliance with the established criteria.

Based on the results of the inspection, the body makes one of two decisions:

the enterprise does not meet the criteria, and its critical status is revoked.

the enterprise meets the criteria and the status is confirmed.

The body must send a copy of the decision to the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Defense, SBU, the Foreign Intelligence Service or the Ministry of Digital Transformation within one day.

What preceded

Since October 20, "Diia" has suspended the function of reservation from mobilization, as the audit of reserved conscripts will continue until November 15.

Earlier, on October 10, such an inspection was reported by the First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havrilyuk. The audit was decided due to a sharp increase in the number of booked people.

