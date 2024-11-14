In Germany, the date of early parliamentary elections has been set

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier agreed with the parliamentʼs proposal to hold early elections to the Bundestag on February 23, 2025.

This is reported by the German TV channel ZDF.

This date was proposed to the president the day before by the leaders of the political parties of Germany, whose coalition collapsed, and the CDU/CSU. The opposition parties wanted to hold a vote already in January 2025. They argued that Germany was at risk of being left without leadership during the economic crisis. However, Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned that this would overburden elected bodies during holidays and seasonal illnesses, and parties would not be prepared.

The Bundestag will work as usual until December 16, 2024, when the deputies will vote for the confidence of the government. If the result of this vote is negative, it will provide grounds for dissolving the parliament. By law, the German president has 21 days after the vote to do so. If the Bundestag is dissolved, new deputies must be elected no later than 60 days later.

Collapse of the coalition in Germany

On November 6, Olaf Scholz dismissed Finance Minister Christian Lindner, accusing him of irresponsibility, selfishness and acting in favor of only his Free Democratic Party, which was one of three in the governmentʼs governing coalition. Lindner said that the Free Democrats are leaving the coalition and taking all their ministers.

Scholz made the decision due to differences with Lindner in budgetary, financial and economic policy. German media reported that the tripartite coalition could not decide what to do with the 2025 budget.

On November 7, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier fired three government officials. They are Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Justice Minister Marco Buschmann and Education Minister Bettini Stark-Watzinger.

The collapse of the coalition in Germany can destabilize the political situation. The crisis may also strengthen opposition parties, including the pro-Russian Alternative for Germany. AdN has an anti-migrant rhetoric, advocates the preservation of "traditional values", and also criticizes the EU and aid to Ukraine. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier declared readiness to hold early elections.

The Reuters agency wrote that Germany will be able to provide most of the €4 billion promised to Ukraine, even if the budget for 2025 is not approved in time after the collapse of the coalition government.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was ready to hold a vote in parliament on a vote of confidence in his government before Christmas.

That same month, members of Chancellor Olaf Scholzʼs Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) urged him not to run for office again. This is apparently necessary so that the political force does not lose in the early elections.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.