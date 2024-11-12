In Germany, the date of early elections was previously agreed

The leaders of the German political parties, whose coalition collapsed, and the CDU/CSU agreed on the date of early elections. The President will be offered to appoint them on February 23, 2025.

This is reported by Reuters and Welt TV channel.

The opposition parties wanted to hold a vote already in January 2025. They argued that Germany was at risk of being left without leadership during the economic crisis. At the same time, Donald Trumpʼs victory in the US presidential elections "creates new challenges for diplomacy."

The January vote was demanded, in particular, by the leader of the Christian Democratic Union, Friedrich Mertz. Opposition politicians are pushing for the elections to be held as soon as possible. However, Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned that this would overburden elected bodies during holidays and seasonal illnesses, and parties would not be prepared.

To trigger early elections, Scholz must lose a vote of confidence in parliament. It is not yet known when this vote will be held. According to the media, this may happen in mid-December 2024. According to Reuters, the German chancellor wants to win enough support from the opposition to pass laws to protect the Constitutional Court from the far-right and provide funding to Ukraine before he leaves office.

Collapse of the coalition in Germany

On November 6, Olaf Scholz dismissed Finance Minister Christian Lindner, accusing him of irresponsibility, selfishness and acting in favor of only his Free Democratic Party, which was one of three in the governmentʼs governing coalition. Lindner said that the Free Democrats are leaving the coalition and taking all their ministers.

Scholz made the decision due to differences with Lindner in budgetary, financial and economic policy. German media reported that the tripartite coalition could not decide what to do with the 2025 budget.

On November 7, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier fired three government officials. They are Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Justice Minister Marco Buschmann and Education Minister Bettini Stark-Watzinger.

The collapse of the coalition in Germany can destabilize the political situation. The crisis may also strengthen opposition parties, including the pro-Russian Alternative for Germany. AdN has an anti-migrant rhetoric, advocates the preservation of "traditional values", and also criticizes the EU and aid to Ukraine. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier announced readiness to hold early elections.

The Reuters agency wrote that Germany will be able to provide most of the €4 billion promised to Ukraine, even if the budget for 2025 is not approved in time after the collapse of the coalition government.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was ready to hold a vote in parliament on a vote of confidence in his government before Christmas.

That same month, members of Chancellor Olaf Scholzʼs Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) urged him not to run for office again. This is apparently necessary so that the political force does not lose in the early elections.

