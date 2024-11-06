AP: Trump wins the US election with 277 electoral votes

Republican Donald Trump won the US presidential election with 277 electoral votes out of 270, which means he wins.

Such data is provided by the Associated Press (AP).

According to media predictions, Trump wins in 23 states: Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, as well as in the key state of this election — Pennsylvania.

It should be noted that according to these forecasts, Trump won in four out of seven "swinging" states. In three more — Nevada, Arizona, and Michigan — he currently leads.

Democrat Kamala Harris is projected to have 224 electoral votes. She won in the states of Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Minnesota, Illinois, New York, Maryland, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Delaware and in the district Colombia.

Trump declared his victory even before the final data from the media. According to him, he will gain 315 votes.

How the President of the United States is elected

The President of the United States is elected by the Electoral College. These are officials, congressmen, party figures, whom the voters grant the right to vote for one or another candidate.

There are 538 people in the collegium, and to become president, a candidate must get 270 votes. The number of voters varies depending on the population of the state. Under the American electoral system, electoral votes "weigh" more than direct electoral votes. Almost all states have a winner-take-all system, where all of the stateʼs electoral votes go to the candidate with the most votes.

The Electoral College will make a formal decision on the election of the 47th president of the United States on December 17, and the inauguration will take place on January 20.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.