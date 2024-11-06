Trump declared victory in the US presidential election

The US presidential candidate Donald Trump has declared victory in the election, although the official counting of votes is still underway. According to the forecasts of various American media, it is Trump who is leading the presidential race — world leaders, including Volodymyr Zelensky, are already congratulating the Republican on his victory.

"This is a political victory the likes of which our country has never seen," a Republican Trump told supporters in Florida.

Trump said he was winning all key swing-states and would supposedly secure 315 electoral votes.

He says his presidency will usher in a "golden age" for the country, and he will fight every day for American citizens and their families.

"We took the Senate back. It also looks like weʼre going to control the House of Representatives," Trump added.

The Fox TV channel, which traditionally supports Republicans, announced Trumpʼs victory in the elections.

According to the TV channelʼs calculations, Trump wins in the important swing-state of Pennsylvania — it brought him 267 electoral votes out of the required 270. He also won in Wisconsin — with 277 votes. The channel says that in total Trump took 277 electoral votes. The representative of the Democratic Party allegedly received only 226 votes.

Apart from Fox, none of the major television networks or polling agencies have yet declared Trump the winner in either Wisconsin or Pennsylvania.

However, various world media predict the victory of Trump and the defeat of Harris. Thus, the Associated Press and The New York Times gave the Republican 267 electoral votes, CNN and NBC News — 266. According to the same media, Kamala Harris has 214, 188 and 194 electoral votes, respectively, while to win the US presidential election, you need to get at least 270 votes of voters.

Reaction of world leaders

Ukrainian President Zelensky congratulated Trump on his election victory.

“I appreciate President Trumpʼs commitment to a ʼpeace through strengthʼ approach to global affairs. It is this principle that can really bring a just peace in Ukraine closer. I hope that we will implement it together," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron was also one of the first to congratulate Trump on his victory. Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said that "together with Trump, he will face the challenges ahead."

Several other world leaders joined Trumpʼs congratulations.

Among them are Prime Ministers of Hungary and Israel Viktor Orban and Benjamin Netanyahu, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, Chancellor of Austria Karl Neghammer, President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili, Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer and others.

The US presidential election

The President of the United States is elected by the Electoral College. These are officials, congressmen, party figures, whom the voters grant the right to vote for one or another candidate.

There are 538 people in the collegium, and to become president, a candidate must get 270 votes. The number of voters varies depending on the population of the state.

Under the American electoral system, electoral votes "weigh" more than direct electoral votes. Almost all states have a winner-take-all system, where all of the stateʼs electoral votes go to the candidate with the most votes. The Electoral College will make a formal decision on the election of the 47th president of the United States in December 2024.

The news is UPD.

