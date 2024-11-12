MP Mykola Tyshchenko was left under 24-hour house arrest

The Kyiv Court of Appeals left MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who is accused of illegally depriving a former military man of liberty in Dnipro, under 24-hour house arrest.

This was reported by the Kyiv Court of Appeal.

The court does not mention the name of the peopleʼs deputy, but the details of the case indicate that it is about Tyshchenko.

The appeal was filed by Tyshchenkoʼs lawyers. However, they did not satisfy it: Tyshchenko will be under house arrest until November 16, 2024.

What preceded

On June 20, 2024, a video of a fight in the city center appeared on Dnipro Telegram channels. Blogger Ihor Lachenkov wrote that people in uniform from the MP Mykola Tyshchenkoʼs entourage beat and twisted military serviceman Dmytro "Syn" Pavlov while he was walking with his child and friends. This happened after Pavlov argued with Tyshchenko. According to one version, Pavlov and his friends asked Tyshchenko what kind of armed people without identification marks were walking with the MP.

Tyshchenko claimed that during searches of illegal bot farms, "police representatives were attacked." He published a video in which a policeman, surrounded by his people, talks to Pavlov and two other men. Tyshchenko wrote that "a friend of one of the organizers of fraudulent bot farms" hit the investigator several times and allegedly tried to run away.

The Dnipro police did not confirm Tyshchenkoʼs version and reported that unknown persons in camouflage beat the 33-year-old man and detained him illegally. Two criminal proceedings were opened there — for intentional minor bodily injury and illegal deprivation of liberty.

Later it turned out that the policeman who was with Tyshchenko in Dnipro was from the capital police. He was released.

On June 25, Mykola Tyshchenko was informed of the suspicion of illegal deprivation of liberty of a person based on a previous group conspiracy. Another person involved in the clash was informed of the suspicion of illegal deprivation of liberty and torture. The prosecutorʼs office did not say who it is, but it is probably one of Tyshchenkoʼs bodyguards. On the same day, the police detained one of Pavlovʼs attackers.

