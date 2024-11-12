Moldova protested to Russia over interference in the elections and the downing of drones

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova handed the Russian ambassador Oleg Ozerov a note of protest over the interference of the Russian Federation in the elections and the downing of two Russian drones.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova.

Russia was accused of trying to distort the results of the presidential elections and the referendum on joining the European Union and undermine democracy in the country. Moldova also condemned the violation of the countryʼs airspace on November 10, when two Russian drones were spotted on the territory of the country.

"The competent authorities of our country have clear information that the drones were launched by Russia. The ambassador warned that such aggressive incursions are a serious violation and an unfriendly gesture of the Russian Federation, as these drones threaten the lives of citizens," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Russia has been repeatedly called upon to stop such actions and refrain from any interference in Moldovaʼs internal affairs in the future.

Elections in Moldova

Incumbent president Maia Sandu won 55.33% of the votes in the presidential elections. Her rival, former Prosecutor General Oleksandr Stoianoglo, who is supported by pro-Russian opposition parties, has 44.67%. The advantage of Sandu over Stoianoglo is 180 000 votes.

Simultaneously with the presidential elections, a referendum was held on the countryʼs future in the EU. In general, citizens supported European integration, but the advantage was minimal — 50.35%. There were only 11 277 more votes in favor thanks to the diaspora. After that, the country enshrined its desire to join the EU in the Constitution.

During the second round of presidential elections on November 3, Moldova warned EU countries that Russia would try to prevent emigrants from voting at polling stations abroad. Later, Kishinev began to investigate the organized transportation of voters to polling stations in the country and abroad.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.