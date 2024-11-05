The results of the referendum on Moldovaʼs European integration were included in the Constitution.

The ruling of the Constitutional Court of Moldova on the recognition of the results was published in the government gazette, so it entered into force.

The Preamble of the Constitution will be supplemented with two new clauses:

"Confirming the European identity of the people of the Republic of Moldova and the irreversibility of the European vector of the Republic of Moldova. Approving integration into the European Union as a strategic goal of the Republic of Moldova."

At the referendum on October 20, 50.35% of citizens voted for the European integration course of the country — the advantage was minimal, and that was thanks to the diaspora. There were only 11 277 more votes for moving to the EU than against.

At the same time, the elections of the president of Moldova took place — they were won by the pro-European current president Maia Sandu. However, the pro-Russian Socialist Party of Moldova, which supported Sanduʼs competitor Oleksandr Stoianoglo, does not recognize the election results and says that Sandu is an illegitimate president.

