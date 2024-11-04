Maia Sandu won the presidential elections in Moldova

The pro-European incumbent president of Moldova Maia Sandu won this yearʼs presidential elections.

This became known from the calculations of the Central Election Commission.

According to the calculations of 99.59% of the ballots, Sandu won 55.26% of the votes, and her opponent, former Prosecutor General Oleksandr Stoianoglo, who is supported by pro-Russian opposition parties, won 44.74%. The advantage of Sandu over Stoianoglo is more than 176 thousand votes.

Stoianoglo initially held the lead, but it dwindled as votes were counted in major cities and abroad, where Sandu has more support.

"Moldova, you won! Dear Moldovans, today you gave a lesson in democracy worthy of being written about in history books. Today you saved Moldova! In our choice of a dignified future, no one lost," said Sandu.

In turn, Stoianoglo noted that "democracy is primarily maturity before the result" and called for stability and resolution of conflicts in the country.

The Central Election Commission reported that voter turnout exceeded 54%, higher than the first round and higher than the second round of the 2020 presidential election.

Simultaneously with the presidential elections, a referendum on the countryʼs future in the EU was held. In general, citizens supported European integration, but the advantage was minimal — 50.35% of Moldovans voted for the future in the European Union. There were only 11 277 more votes in favor — and that was thanks to the diaspora.

