The second round of presidential elections began in Moldova on November 3.

Two candidates are competing — the current president of Moldova Maia Sandu, who promotes the countryʼs pro-European course, and former prosecutor general Oleksandr Stoianoglo, who is supported by pro-Russian opposition parties.

In the first round of elections, which took place on October 20, Sandu was in the lead. She won 42.45% of votersʼ votes, and Stoyanoglo — 25.98%.

Stoyanoglo is supported by the opposition pro-Russian Socialist Party. Its leader, ex-President of Moldova Ihor Dodon, did not run for office, but urged his supporters to vote for Stojanoglo. At the same time, the socialists failed to persuade any other party to support their candidate. Stoianoglo, in his turn, declared: if he is elected the new president of Moldova, his first visit will be to the unrecognized Transnistria.

Today, 1 988 polling stations are operating in Moldova until 21:00. 231 polling stations in 37 countries were opened for Moldovan citizens living abroad.

The first round of the presidential elections of Moldova was held on October 20. A total of 11 candidates took part in it, but none of them won the voter support necessary to win in the first round.

Along with the presidential elections, a referendum on joining the European Union was held in Moldova. 50.35% voted for European integration, and 49.65% voted against it. The current president of the country Maia Sandu also called to vote for joining the EU.

Russia is trying to influence this yearʼs elections in Moldova. Thus, the Vice Prime Minister of Moldova Khristina Gerasimova stated that Russia invested almost €100 million in attempts to disrupt the presidential elections and the referendum on joining the EU.

