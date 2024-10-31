The results of the referendum on joining the EU were approved in Moldova

The Constitutional Court recognized the results of the referendum on European integration as valid. Thus, the Constitution of the Republic of Moldova will include a provision stating that Moldovaʼs accession to the EU becomes an irreversible goal.

This is reported by TV8.

The decision of the Constitutional Court is final and cannot be appealed. The updated Constitution will soon be published in the Official Gazette of Moldova.

At the October 20 referendum, 50.35% of citizens voted for the European integration course of the country — the advantage was minimal, and that was thanks to the diaspora. There were only 11,277 more votes for moving to the EU than against.

The meeting of the Constitutional Court took place against the background of a protest organized by the leaders and sympathizers of the "Victory" bloc, associated with pro-Russian fugitive politician Ilan Shor, as well as the Communist Party.

The Constitutional Court agreed to consider the request of the communists regarding the recount of votes in the referendum, but did not support the request to recognize the communists as a party to the case.

