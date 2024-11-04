Socialists of Moldova, who nominated Stoianoglo in the elections, do not recognize the voting results

The Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM) does not recognize the results of the presidential elections in foreign precincts. Politicians are convinced that the vote was not free and democratic.

This is stated in the statement of the police force.

Members of the party call their candidate for the head of state Oleksandr Stoianoglo "the peopleʼs president". Instead, the official winner of the vote Maia Sandu is illegitimate, according to the socialists. She is apparently "recognized only by her sponsors and curators from abroad," and the people of Moldova "feel cheated and robbed." The Socialist Party submitted the following comments to the authorities:

unjustified reduction of polling stations in the Transnistrian region and abroad;

blocking peopleʼs access to voting places;

campaigning on the day of silence and on election day;

"hundreds" of cases of falsification of elections, disappearance of ballot boxes.

PRSM claims that because of this, hundreds of thousands of the countryʼs citizens could not participate in the elections, which explains the final gap in the number of votes. International observers apparently already in the first round discovered massive coercion of public officials to vote and "the creation of a monopoly of the current president in the media."

Elections in Moldova

According to the calculations of 99.59% of the ballots, incumbent President Maia Sandu won 55.26% of the votes. Her rival, former Prosecutor General Oleksandr Stoianoglo, who is supported by pro-Russian opposition parties, has 44.74%. Sandʼs advantage over Stoianoglo exceeds 176 000 votes.

Simultaneously with the presidential elections, a referendum was held on the countryʼs future in the EU. In general, citizens supported European integration, but the advantage was minimal — 50.35%. There were only 11,277 more votes in favour thanks to the diaspora.

Chisinau aims to join the EU by 2030. The country is counting on the support of the West in the fight against Russian interference. Moldovaʼs goal to become part of the bloc by the end of the decade is quite ambitious. The country will have to overcome many challenges, including corruption in the judicial system.

During the second round of presidential elections on November 3, Moldova warned EU countries that Russia would try to prevent emigrants from voting at polling stations abroad. Later, Kishinev began to investigate the organized transport of voters to polling stations in the country and abroad.

A pro-Russian politician already headed the state in 2016. Itʼs about Ihor Dodon, who won the second round of the elections with the support of 52% of citizens. Maia Sandu then scored 4% less. In January 2018, the Constitutional Court of Moldova temporarily suspended the powers of the president due to the refusal to approve the government.

In 2020, Sandu managed to take revenge with almost 58% of the vote. In May 2022, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Moldova opened a criminal case against Dodon on suspicion of corruption.

After February 24, 2022, the politician stated that "all parties are to blame for the conflict." When asked who owns Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Kherson regions, the ex-president answered that "after the results of the peace talks, it will be clear where the war will stop.”

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.