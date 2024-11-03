Moldova is investigating the organized transportation of voters — the planes of the Russian Federation and Belarus appear

The police of Moldova are investigating the organized transport of voters to the polling stations where they are supposed to vote in the second round of the presidential elections, in the country and abroad.

This was reported by the police press service.

Law enforcement officers are investigating and registering evidence that flights from Russia and Belarus were organized for voters. Moldovan media write that Moldovans are being flown to vote in Istanbul, Baku and Minsk.

In total, on the day of the second round of elections, the police recorded 126 violations in Moldova, including photographing the ballot, tampering with ballots, unauthorized election posters, etc.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) recorded a record turnout. More than 1.5 million citizens of Moldova have already managed to vote. This is more than 51%. CEC also noted a high turnout abroad — almost 270 000 Moldovans. These are the data as of 18:30 on November 3.

Elections in Moldova

The current president of Moldova Maia Sandu won the first round of the presidential elections, which took place on October 20. 42.45% of voters voted for her, and 25.98% voted for her main competitor Oleksandr Stoyanoglo. Now, Moldova is in charge of the second round (November 3)

Simultaneously with the presidential elections , a referendum on the countryʼs future in the EU was held. In general, citizens supported European integration, but the advantage was minimal — 50.35% of Moldovans voted for the future in the European Union. There were only 11 277 more votes in favor — and that was thanks to the diaspora.

Russia is trying to influence this yearʼs elections in Moldova. Thus, the Vice Prime Minister of Moldova Khristina Gerasimova stated that Russia invested almost €100 million in attempts to disrupt the presidential elections and the referendum on joining the EU.

The Reuters agency wrote that Russia plans to disrupt voting abroad during the second round of elections in Moldova during evacuation (bomb threats) and police checks.

