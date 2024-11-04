In Moldova, the counting of votes in the presidential elections was completed — Sandu won. How world leaders react

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Moldova completed the counting of votes in the second round of the presidential elections. The current president Maia Sandu won.

This is stated on the website of CEC of Moldova.

Sandu was supported by almost 930 000 voters, or 55.33% of all those who voted.

Her opponent, former Prosecutor General Oleksandr Stoianoglo, was supported by 750 000 people, or 44.67%.

The turnout for the elections was 54.34% — almost 1.7 million citizens of Moldova took part in them.

How world leaders react

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already spoken with Sandu and congratulated her on her victory.

"On behalf of the Ukrainian people, I expressed our solidarity with the European choice of the Moldovan people," he said.

The US President Joe Biden noted that the Moldovan people voted for President Sanduʼs vision of a safe, prosperous and democratic Moldova.

"For several months, Russia has been trying to undermine Moldovaʼs democratic institutions and electoral processes. But Russia failed. The people of Moldova exercised their democratic right to choose their own future, and they decided to follow a path agreed with Europe and democracy around the world," said Biden.

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also congratulated Sandu, stressing that "rare strength is needed to overcome the challenges" that Sandu faced in these elections.

"I am happy to continue working with you for a European future for Moldova and its people," she added.

The head of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola noted that Sanduʼs leadership "determines the European future of Moldova, where hope overcomes fear."

French President Emmanuel Macron, congratulating Sandu, emphasized that "democracy has defeated all interventions and maneuvers" in Moldova. He added that France will continue to support Moldova on its European path.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, congratulating Sandu, noted that she "safely led Moldova through difficult times and determined the countryʼs European course."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also congratulated Sandu and emphasized that Italy will continue to support Moldova and the Moldovan people in defending the values of democracy and freedom.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk noted that Sandu won "despite Russiaʼs aggressive and massive interference in the presidential election." He hopes that this trend will continue in the coming days and months in other countries as well.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda congratulated the people of Moldova on "choosing Europe, progress and democracy" and wished the country courage and strength on its European path.

Latvian leader Edgars Rinkevičs called Sanduʼs re-election "great news for Moldova" and "great news for Europe."

Estonian President Alar Karis called Sanduʼs victory "a victory for Moldovaʼs commitment to freedom and Europe" and emphasized that Estonia supports Moldova on its European path.

Simultaneously with the presidential elections, a referendum on the countryʼs future in the EU was held in Moldova. In general, citizens supported European integration, but the advantage was minimal — 50.35% of Moldovans voted for the future in the European Union. There were only 11 277 more votes in favour — and that was thanks to the diaspora.

