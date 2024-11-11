An official of the Lviv MSEC is suspected of making an unreliable declaration

The law enforcement officers informed about the suspicion of a high-ranking official of the Lviv regional MSEC, who, according to the investigation, hid millions of assets from declaration.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The investigation established that the person involved in the case did not indicate in the declaration for the year 2023 that she uses BMW X5 2023 and Mercedes GLE 2023 cars registered for her relatives. The total cost of the machines is almost 6 million hryvnias. She also did not declare the rented garage.

As part of the investigation, the law enforcement officers are checking the suspectʼs involvement in making baseless decisions on the establishment of disability groups.

The parties involved in the case were also presented with a petition to choose a preventive measure in the form of bail and removal from office. She faces up to two years in prison.

Corruption in MSECs

On October 23, the Ministry of Health declared that by the end of the year, the central MSEC will be liquidated. The Verkhovna Rada registered the corresponding bill No. 12178.

This decision was preceded by a scandal with the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa. She is suspected of illegal enrichment for millions of hryvnias in the case of illegal registration of disability for men. During the searches, they found millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts.

Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in providing disability groups to 51 officials of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office. Because of this, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed at his own request, and on October 22, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin also resigned.

On October 29, the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on improving the medical and social expert commission. What it provides — read here. In addition, it became known that the current heads of the MSEC will not be admitted to positions in the updated system of medical commissions. But other doctors who currently work at MSEC will be able to apply for a job at the hospital from January 1, 2025, but only on the condition of conducting medical practice.

