On October 31, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out a large-scale cyber attack on four banks of the Russian Federation operating in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Babelʼs intelligence sources.

The DDoS attack lasted a day. It was possible to block the remote banking systems of Genbank, Russian National Commercial Bank, Center-Invest Bank and KreditUralBank.

Tens of thousands of people were left without online access to their accounts. Bank clients have complained massively about mobile applications of institutions that do not work and the impossibility of carrying out any financial transactions. The representatives of the banks stated about interruptions and "temporary restrictions" in the operation of the systems. Genbank reported on "one of the largest DDoS attacks in history."

In autumn, cyber experts of the State Government have already carried out several DDOS attacks against Moscow. In September 2024 — to the financial institutions Bank of Russia, Tinkoff Bank, Gas Bank and the SBP payment system. Then the department promised that they would continue to attack the financial institutions of the Russian Federation. In October, spies paralyzed the Russian judicial system and partially disabled satellite communications in Russia.

In the same month, the GUR employees hacked the network infrastructure of the North Caucasus Federal University, which trains UAV operators, digital communications experts, engineers and physicists for the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

