News

GUR attacked Russian banks operating in Crimea

Author:
Anastasiia Mohylevets
Date:

On October 31, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out a large-scale cyber attack on four banks of the Russian Federation operating in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Babelʼs intelligence sources.

The DDoS attack lasted a day. It was possible to block the remote banking systems of Genbank, Russian National Commercial Bank, Center-Invest Bank and KreditUralBank.

1 5

Tens of thousands of people were left without online access to their accounts. Bank clients have complained massively about mobile applications of institutions that do not work and the impossibility of carrying out any financial transactions. The representatives of the banks stated about interruptions and "temporary restrictions" in the operation of the systems. Genbank reported on "one of the largest DDoS attacks in history."

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.