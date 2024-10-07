Babelʼs sources: Cyber experts of GUR attacked the Russian judicial system

On October 7, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with activists of the VO Team group, paralyzed the work of the Russian judicial system. The cyber attack coincided with Putinʼs birthday.

Babel was informed about this by sources in the Ukrainian intelligence.

Ukrainian specialists hacked the state automated system “Pravosudie”, which is used in Russia for electronic document circulation in all courts. According to sources in GUR, the attack paralyzed the work of courts, departmental e-mail boxes and official websites.

This is how Ukrainian cyber experts obtained personal data of users and internal documentation of the system. Currently, the system of court websites is still not working — Russians cannot file lawsuits and view the time of court sessions.

The “Pravosudie” system is an electronic document circulation system in Russian courts of all jurisdictions and levels. Through it, they submit court applications, inform about the appointment and changes of court hearings, and receive advice on legal claims.

