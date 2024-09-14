Cyber specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence conducted another DDOS attack on the banking system of Russia. This disrupted the work of its largest banking institutions, which finance the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine.

"Babel" was informed about this by sources in the State Government.

The Bank of Russia, Tinkoff Bank, Gas Bank, and the SBP payment system came under cyber attack. Russians complain that the online services of financial institutions are blocked, they cannot use the "personal account", and that the websites and mobile applications of banks do not work.

Ukrainian spies emphasize that cyberattacks on Russiaʼs financial sector will continue.

At the end of July, GUR hackers conducted one of the largest DDOS attacks in the history of Russiaʼs Internet infrastructure. Then they attacked critical resources and gained access to a large array of confidential data.

The main Russian bank, the Central Bank, was also attacked by Ukrainian spies.