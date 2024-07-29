Babel sources: Cyber experts of GUR attacked the Central Bank of Russia

The main Russian bank came under a cyber attack by Ukrainian specialists. They have been conducting a large-scale DDOS attack against the Russian Internet infrastructure for a week.

Babel was informed about this by sources in the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR).

Since the morning of July 29, the resources of the Central Bank of Russia have been working with failures, and some users cannot use them at all. The Central Bank recognizes the fact of a cyber attack.

In addition, Russians cannot use the online services of the “Zenit” and “Gazprombank” banks. There is also a problem with stable Internet and communication, because the largest providers of telecommunication services are also under cyber attacks. In particular, this applies to the MTS provider. His clients have not received full service for the third day.

A cyber attack on Russian services that finance the war against Ukraine has been ongoing since July 23. “VTB-Bank”, “Alfa Bank”, “SberBank”, “Raiffeisen Bank”, “RSHB Bank”, “Rosbank”, “Gazprombank”, “T-Bank”, “iBank”, “Dom. rf", Central Bank of the Russian Federation, brokerage applications, ATMs, Russian social networks and messengers, Internet providers, national payment systems.