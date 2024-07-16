GUR announced an attack on almost a hundred Russian web resources

The main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced an attack on almost a hundred Russian web resources. Companies serving clients from the public sector of the Russian Federation, involved in waging war against Ukraine, came under attack.

Ukrainian intelligence together with "cyber volunteers" attacked approximately 100 Russian websites on July 15. The cyber attack was aimed at destroying the internal information of companies. As of July 16, 39 of the attacked sites have not yet resumed their work.

In particular, the following sites were cyberattacked:

MITgroup is a group of companies engaged in the development of corporate websites;

The Perm Spraying Plant is an enterprise that manufactures and supplies lifting equipment for industrial facilities;

United Crane Technologies is a trade and production company that manufactures lifting equipment;

RUMOS-LADA is a dealer of LADA cars.

Due to the actions of hackers, now instead of the usual sections on the sites, only a pigʼs head and the error code "404" are visible.