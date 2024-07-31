GUR hackers conducted one of the largest DDOS attacks on Russiaʼs Internet infrastructure

Hackers of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine conducted one of the largest DDOS attacks in the history of Russiaʼs Internet infrastructure. They attacked critical resources and gained access to a large array of confidential data.

Babel was informed about this by sources in the State Government.

The attack continued continuously for a week. The targets were the online services of all major Russian banks, including the Central Bank, telecommunication service providers, national payment systems, social networks and messengers, government resources, and dozens of other services.

All the attacked resources in one way or another supported or financed the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Russian “VTB-Bank”, “Alfa Bank”, “SberBank”, “Raiffeisen Bank”, “RSHB Bank”, “Ak Bars”, “Rosbank”, “Gazprombank”, “T-Bank”, “iBank”, “Dom. RF” and the Bank of Russia. On the last day of the attack, the resources of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Federal Tax Service were affected.

As of 19:00 on July 30, Russians have not managed to restore the work of leading banking and payment systems, the work of mobile operators, social networks and Internet providers. The websites of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the FPS are still experiencing disruptions.

The results of the GUR operation were felt by millions of users in all regions of the Russian Federation who could not use Internet services. The interlocutor of Babel in GUR informed about "the next act of this exciting story", but did not provide details.