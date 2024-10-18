Babel sources: the GUR Cyber Corps attacked satellite communications in Russia

Specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) carried out an attack on satellite communications in Russia.

Babel was informed about this by sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

This is a cyber attack on the IT infrastructure of the national operator of the mobile satellite communication system “Morsvyazsputnik”. Also, the cyber corps of GUR affected the Russian state system for controlling the movement of marine transport. Ukrainian cyber experts also attacked the transport and logistics company Fesco, the enterprises "Rosmorport" and "Rosmorrechport".

System failures in access to websites and electronic resources occurred due to a cyber attack. Also, the satellite communication, which is used to monitor and control the movement of sea transport, became unstable.

Sources in Ukrainian intelligence say that the Russian media were ordered not to talk about the attack — because of this, the Ukrainian side cannot objectively assess the economic consequences of the cyber operation.

