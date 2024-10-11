The GUR hackers attacked educational institutions of the Russian Federation that train military specialists

The cyber corps of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked educational institutions of the Russian Federation that train military specialists.

Babel was informed about this by sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

The GUR specialists hacked the network infrastructure of the North Caucasus Federal University, which trains UAV operators, digital communications experts, engineers and physicists for the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

According to a source in GUR, the university simultaneously supports the activities of a number of educational institutions in several regions of the Russian Federation, including seven institutes.

During the operation, Ukrainian hackers damaged the internal information infrastructure of the object, destroyed the target resources of the enemy (websites, databases, file storage) with a total volume of more than 150 terabytes. In particular, 11 sites, more than seven thousand official personal computers, 135 servers and file storages were attacked.

In addition, Ukrainian hackers conducted a series of cyberattacks on a number of targeted Internet resources and file repositories of Russian organizations. Having hacked the network infrastructure of the Russian Federation, cyber specialists of the State Security Service published on the affected web resources a campaign leaflet in support of the offensive operations of the Armed Forces.

The intelligence operation in cyberspace has weakened the educational and scientific base of the Russian Federation and its ability to train military specialists, GUR noted.

