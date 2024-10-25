Six heads of prosecutorʼs offices wrote statements of resignation. They received increased pensions

Five heads of regional prosecutorʼs offices and the head of one of the specialized prosecutorʼs offices in the field of defense have written resignations.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced this.

We are talking about the heads of the Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Cherkasy regional prosecutorʼs offices and the specialized prosecutorʼs office in the field of defense of the Southern region.

All of them received increased pensions in connection with years of service, appointed by court decision.

Kostin also said that an official investigation is underway into the lawfulness of some prosecutors receiving disability and charging prosecutors pension benefits.

In addition, the Council of Prosecutors supported the introduction of amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutorʼs Office", which are designed to make it impossible for prosecutors to receive pensions at the same time as salaries.

According to these proposals, prosecutors will be paid pensions for years of service only after they are dismissed from their jobs. That is, according to the principle: either salary or pension.

What preceded

At the beginning of October 2024 , the court took the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional center of MSE Tetiana Krupa into custody. She is suspected of illegal enrichment for millions of hryvnias in the case of illegal registration of disability for men. During the searches, they found millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts. The law enforcement officers claim that they exposed Krupa and her son — the head of the regional Pension Fund — for illegal enrichment.

Subsequently, the publication "Censor.NET" stated that Krupa was involved in granting a disability group to 51 officials of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin has ordered an official investigation into the granting of disability to prosecutors. Soon after that, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office, Oleksiy Oliynyk, was dismissed on his own accord. On October 22, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin resigned.

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding registration of fake disabilities for officials. The presidential decree, in particular, states that all centers of Medical and Social Espertise in Ukraine will begin to be liquidated from December 31, 2024 — in a month, the Ministry of Health must propose a corresponding project.

