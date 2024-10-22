Kim Jong Unʼs sister called Kyiv and Seoul “dogs raised by the USA”

The sister of the leader of the DPRK Kim Yo-jong said that South Korea and Ukraine are similar "like two drops of water" and remind her of "ill-mannered dogs raised by the United States."

Her words were reported by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"Judging by the behavior of Seoul and Kyiv, who are hustling, begging and daring to carry irrevocable nonsense about the states possessing nuclear weapons, they are the same as two drops of water. It should be called the common traits of ill-mannered dogs raised by the US," said Kim Jong-unʼs sister, who serves as deputy head of a department of the Central Committee of the Workersʼ Party of Korea.

She also added that North Korea continues to investigate the drone incident, which Pyongyang says was launched by South Korea to distribute propaganda leaflets. On October 19, the wreckage of this drone was found in the Pyongyang region.

Also, Kim Yo-jung said that on October 21, in several areas of North Korea, a "large number" of propaganda leaflets scattered by South Korea were found and burned.

What is happening between North Korea and South Korea

Since 1910, the entire Korean peninsula had been part of the Japanese Empire, but in 1945 the US dropped two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan surrendered and World War II ended. The Korean peninsula was divided into two parts: American troops occupied the southern part, and Soviet troops occupied the northern part. In 1945, the southern part announced the establishment of the Republic of Korea. In 1948, the communist Democratic Peopleʼs Republic of Korea appeared in the northern part.

The leader of the newly formed North Korea was Kim Il Sung, who, hoping to unify the Koreas, built an army and started the Korean War in 1950. Already in July 1953, the USA and the DPRK signed an armistice, but since then the formal end of the war has not yet been announced. North Korea wants the US to withdraw troops from South Korea and lift sanctions, while the US wants North Korea to get rid of its nuclear weapons.

The other day, the sister of the leader of North Korea Kim Yo-jong said that a "terrible disaster" awaits South Korea if South Korean drones fly over Pyongyang again. After that, the DPRK put the artillery on the border with South Korea on alert.

On October 15, North Korea blew up the roads connecting it with South Korea. And the very next day, the country announced that 1.4 million North Koreans are ready for a "holy war".

