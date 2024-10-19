North Korea has threatened South Korea with war over the launch of drones

The North Korean military found a drone with a box of postcards attached to its body. Because of this, North Korea threatened the South with war.

This was reported by the state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The drone was found near Pyongyang on October 13. North Korean experts have established that it is a "small-sized remote reconnaissance drone" — such was recently demonstrated at a military parade in South Korea, the Central Intelligence Agency notes.

With the help of a drone, South Korea allegedly wanted to scatter "anti-North Korean" leaflets over Pyongyang, this version is still being investigated.

According to the DPRK, this is a South Korean reconnaissance drone found in Pyongyang.

The DPRK said: if the military confirms another violation of its territorial space by South Korea, it will be considered as a declaration of war. The Ministry of Defense of North Korea threatens to immediately start retaliatory strikes.

What preceded

The other day, the sister of the leader of North Korea Kim Yo-jong said that a "terrible disaster" awaits South Korea if South Korean drones fly over Pyongyang again. After that, the DPRK brought the artillery on the border with South Korea to combat readiness.

On October 15, North Korea blew up roads connecting it with South Korea. And the very next day, the country informed that 1.4 million North Koreans are ready for a "holy war".

What is happening between North Korea and South Korea

Since 1910, the entire Korean peninsula had been part of the Japanese Empire, but in 1945 the US dropped two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan surrendered and World War II ended. The Korean peninsula was divided into two parts: American troops occupied the southern part, and Soviet troops occupied the northern part. In 1945, the southern part announced the establishment of the Republic of Korea. In 1948, the communist Democratic Peopleʼs Republic of Korea appeared in the northern part.

The leader of the newly formed North Korea was Kim Il Sung, who, hoping to unify the Koreas, built an army and started the Korean War in 1950. Already in July 1953, the USA and the DPRK signed an armistice, but since then the formal end of the war has not yet been announced. North Korea wants the US to withdraw troops from South Korea and lift sanctions, while the US wants North Korea to get rid of its nuclear weapons.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.