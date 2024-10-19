Russians attacked critical infrastructure in Sumy region and Chernihiv region (UPD)

On the night of October 19, Russian troops attacked the critical infrastructure of Ukraine in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

Sumy region

The Russians hit the Shostka community of the Sumy region with guided aerial bombs and Shahed drones, the Regional Military Administration reported.

Energy and infrastructure facilities were damaged. In the territory of the region, emergency power outages were introduced — Shostkinsky, Konotopsky and part of Sumsky districts were cut off. Energy workers are working on repairing damaged facilities.

Updated at 10:45: As of now, there are eight wounded in the Sumy region. Among them are five rescuers. Russia targeted the local unit of the State Emergency Service.

Chernihiv region

The Russians attacked the facilities of the energy system of the Chernihiv region — there was a hit, a fire broke out there. The fire has already been contained. No casualties have been reported, there is no threat to power supply, the Regional Military Administration clarified.

