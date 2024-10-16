Australia will transfer “dozens” of Abrams tanks to Ukraine

Australia will send "dozens" of Australian Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a $245 million military aid package.

ABC News writes about it.

Australian Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy will brief his Ukrainian counterpart on the latest support package at a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels this week.

Australia recently received 75 upgraded M1A2 tanks, they will replace 59 Abrams M1A1 tanks that have never seen combat. ABC News writes that in order to transfer the old Abrams M1A1 to a "third country", Australia must obtain permission from the United States.

Some of the tanks that Australia wants to transfer to Ukraine will need repair or can be used for spare parts.

The ambassador of Ukraine to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, has already reacted to the information about the supply of tanks to Ukraine, calling this step a "significant contribution" that will save lives in his country. According to him, there are fighters in Ukraine who know how to use Abrams M1A1, because Ukraine received such tanks from the USA last year.

"The armor they have, the missiles they also use, will be a huge help to the Ukrainians on the battlefield, especially where we are building these defense lines," Miroshnychenko said.

Ukrainian defense consultant JC Dodson says tanks will arrive at the front sooner than usual.

“One of the unique things about Australian tanks is that they are in pretty good working order. The fact that the Ukrainians already have several M1A1s in the theater of operations from allies suggests that there is a good logistics chain there, as well as some training," he said.

In July , Australia announced the largest aid package to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war — $250 million. It contains guided missiles and anti-aircraft missiles, anti-tank weapons, ammunition.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.