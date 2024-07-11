Australia will provide its largest package of military aid to Ukraine

Australia will provide $250 million in military aid to Ukraine — its largest package since the start of the full-scale war.

This is reported by the Australian broadcaster ABC.

The package will include guided missiles and anti-aircraft missiles, anti-tank weapons, ammunition.

Australia will also send personnel to the new NATO command in Wiesbaden (NSATU), which is being created to coordinate the supply of military equipment to Ukraine and the training of Ukrainian troops.

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Australia for the announced defense package. This happened at a meeting in a five-party format with the leaders of the Indo-Pacific countries — NATO partners

Australia announced the previous package of military aid in April — for $100 million, and for half the amount they planned to buy a large batch of portable anti-aircraft missile systems. Another $30 million went to drones within the Drone Coalition.