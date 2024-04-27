Australia is preparing a new $100 million aid package for Ukraine

Ukraine will receive a new $100 million aid package from Australia, half of which will go towards a large batch of portable anti-aircraft missile systems.

This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal after a meeting with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles.

More than $30 million will go to drones within the Drone Coalition. The rest of the amount will be needed for other military needs.

Along with this, Australia will hand over air-to-ground ammunition to the Ukrainian army.

Currently, Australian support to Ukraine amounts to more than $655 million, of which $540 million is military aid. In particular, Ukraine received Bushmasters armored vehicles from Australia, capable of carrying up to ten passengers and protecting them from land mines and other explosive munitions.