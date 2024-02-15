NATO members plan to supply the Armed Forces with a million drones within the framework of the Drone Coalition

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a briefing that a group of NATO member states plans to transfer one million drones to Ukraine within the framework of the Drone Coalition.

This decision was made as a result of two-day negotiations — first in the Rammstein format, and then in the format of the Ukraine-NATO Council. The Secretary General noted that over the past few days, allies, in particular Canada, Finland and Norway, announced new military aid packages, which included equipment, spare parts for the F-16 and air defense equipment.

"A group of allies is going to join forces and transfer one million drones to Ukraine, 20 NATO allies have also agreed to create a demining coalition. All this will help save the lives of Ukrainians," Stoltenberg emphasized.

The main task of the Drone Coalition is to help Ukraine scale up the production of drones and means of radio-electronic warfare for the needs of war. The Ministry of Defense said that today Ukraine produces more than 70 models of UAVs, which are legalized and operated on the front lines. The coalition will be led by Great Britain and Latvia — they will provide thousands of drones within its borders for $250 million.