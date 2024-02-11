Mykhailo Fedorov: Ukraine has overtaken Russia in the number of long-range strike drones

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov stated that Ukraine has overtaken Russia in the number of Shahed-type kamikaze drones, and Ukraine has only begun to expand this niche.

He told about this in an interview with journalist Ilya Kabachinsky.

"If we talk about the niche of "shaheeds" and long-range drones, I will simply quote Budanov. He said in an interview a few days ago that we [Russia] have parity in these drones. I will say that it is true. We have up to ten manufacturers that make long-range kamikaze drones," Fedorov said.

According to him, the production of such drones is limited only by budgetary funding.

"Thousands of these drones can be produced. Thousands have already been produced, almost every day something burns somewhere on the territory of Russia. And itʼs scalable. In half a year, we caught up with [the Russian Federation] in terms of number. Russia must understand that we will continue to expand, and we have only just begun," he said.

According to Fedorov, Ukraine is simultaneously developing methods of radio-electronic warfare in order to plant "shaheds" on the ground, and not just shoot them down.