Defense forces shot down 40 attack drones during the night

On the night of February 11, the Russians released 45 Shahed-136/131 attack drones over Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported by the Air Force, the drones were launched from the Balaklava and Cape Chauda areas in the occupied Crimea.

Defenders destroyed 40 drones over Kyiv region, Vinnytsia region, Zhytomyr region, Kirovohrad region, Mykolaiv region, Cherkasy region, Odesa region, Dnipropetrovsk region, and Kherson region.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Units of the anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine, as well as means of radio-electronic warfare were involved in repelling the air attack.