Britain and Latvia will lead the Drone Coalition. Thousands of UAVs will be provided to Ukraine for $250 million

Great Britain and Latvia will lead the Drone Coalition for Ukraine and provide thousands of drones for $250 million.

This was reported by the press service of the British government.

Britain will order thousands of FPV drones and other UAVs for Ukraine, including from British manufacturers.

The country is also cooperating with NATO allies Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and the United States to send air defense systems to Ukraine, the British government website added.

"This partnership, recently joined by Canada, has delivered hundreds of missiles and short- and medium-range air defense systems to protect Ukrainian cities from Russian bombing," the statement said.