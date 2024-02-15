Britain and Latvia will lead the Drone Coalition. Thousands of UAVs will be provided to Ukraine for $250 million

Great Britain and Latvia will lead the Drone Coalition for Ukraine and provide thousands of drones for $250 million.
This was reported by the press service of the British government.
Britain will order thousands of FPV drones and other UAVs for Ukraine, including from British manufacturers.
The country is also cooperating with NATO allies Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and the United States to send air defense systems to Ukraine, the British government website added.
"This partnership, recently joined by Canada, has delivered hundreds of missiles and short- and medium-range air defense systems to protect Ukrainian cities from Russian bombing," the statement said.
- The main task of the Drone Coalition is to help Ukraine scale up the production of drones and means of radio-electronic warfare for the needs of war. The Ministry of Defense said that today Ukraine produces more than 70 models of UAVs, which are legalized and operated on the front lines.
- The other day, the head of the Ministry of Statistics Mykhailo Fedorov stated that Ukraine has overtaken Russia in terms of the number of kamikaze drones of the Shahed type and other long-range drones. And the production of such drones is limited only by budgetary funding.
- Now Ukraine is trying to simplify the production of drones in the country and purchases from abroad. In this she is helped, in particular, by the members of the Coalition of Drones.