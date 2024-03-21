Australia has joined the Drone Coalition for Ukraine and will provide drones to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Australia Richard Marles, The Guardian reports.

"Australia will participate in the coalition for the development of drones, which is led by Great Britain and Latvia. This is a really important opportunity for us to continue to contribute to efforts aimed at ensuring that Ukraine does not deviate from its course and is able to resolve this conflict on its own terms," said the countryʼs Minister of Defense Richard Marles.