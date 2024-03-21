Australia has joined the Drone Coalition for Ukraine and will provide drones to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Australia Richard Marles, The Guardian reports.
"Australia will participate in the coalition for the development of drones, which is led by Great Britain and Latvia. This is a really important opportunity for us to continue to contribute to efforts aimed at ensuring that Ukraine does not deviate from its course and is able to resolve this conflict on its own terms," said the countryʼs Minister of Defense Richard Marles.
- The drone coalition was created in February 2024 as a result of the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council. A group of Alliance members should supply Ukraine with one million drones as part of this initiative.
- On February 17, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine officially announced the start of the work of the Coalition. It included Latvia, Great Britain, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Lithuania, Estonia, the Netherlands, and now Australia. The coalition is led by Latvia and Great Britain.
- On February 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces as a separate type of military. This will allow the army to increase the number of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles, regulate their use in battles and entry into units.