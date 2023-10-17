“Voice of America”: the USA handed Ukraine all the promised Abrams — 31 tanks

Ukraine received all the M1 Abrams tanks promised by the American side — 31 vehicles.

"Voice of America" writes about this, referring to the representative of the US Army in Europe and Africa, Colonel Martin OʼDonnell.

Together with the tanks, tankmen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and technical personnel, who were trained in Germany, arrived in Ukraine. Ammunition and spare parts were also transferred with the tanks.

Almost 200 Ukrainians trained on training tanks at the training grounds of the US Army in Germany.